Nehawu to detail plans for strike after govt fails to respond to demands

The union’s top leadership met over the weekend to discuss what it called the failure by government to respond to its memorandum submitted earlier in the month.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is expected to announce on Monday the details of their planned full-blown strike expected to take place soon.

The union’s top leadership met over the weekend to discuss what it called the failure by government to respond to its memorandum submitted earlier in the month.

Nehawu is at loggerheads with government over a number of issues. Workers are demanding safer working conditions for frontline staff in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, complaining about substandard personal protective equipment (PPE) used by health workers.

Members delivered a memorandum to government at the beginning of September and demanded a response in seven days. Nehawu said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had failed to respond.

Late on Sunday night, the union told Eyewitness News that given the state of affairs, they had no choice but to go ahead with their strike and would disclose the details in Cape Town on Monday morning.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.