Mbalula: Int'l flights to return soon but COVID-19 compliance must be observed

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned that non-compliance will be not be tolerated.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that international flights would return soon but has warned that health and safety protocols must be complied with.

Mbalula was speaking after inspecting adherence of protocols at the OR Tambo International and King Shaka airports over the weekend.

Flights were stopped when borders closed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Only local routes have reopened after government eased lockdown restrictions.

"I received a complaint that some of the airlines are not observing the regulations on-board... there is no enforcement of masks and there is no santising, so we want to deal with that."

