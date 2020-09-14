Man accused of raping woman in quarantine due in court today

The sexual assault allegedly played out at one of the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works’ quarantine and isolation facilities in Mossel Bay.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of raping a woman while in quarantine at a Mossel Bay site is set to appear in court on Monday.

Police said that the 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody following the incident on Friday afternoon.

The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works has confirmed that they had received a report on the matter.

The sexual assault allegedly played out at one of the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works’ quarantine and isolation facilities in the Southern Cape town.

It is alleged that the 20-year-old victim was in her room when the suspect entered and raped her.

The incident was later reported to medical personnel at the facility, who in turn alerted the police.

Jandré Bakker, the department’s communications head, said that the woman was taken from the site to a different location and was receiving counselling.

"The DTPW takes any such allegations very seriously and we are giving our full support to the investigation."

The suspected rapist was a cleaner at the facility.

