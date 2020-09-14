Malema, Ndlozi assault case postponed to October for trial date
The two briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning relating to an incident that happened at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his colleague Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to next month for a trial date.
The two briefly appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning relating to an incident that happened at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at the burial.
The red berets said that all they were fighting for was to enter the cemetery to bury Madikizela-Mandela when the officer stopped them.