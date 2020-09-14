Malema: Court risking our lives by asking us to appear

EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, appeared in court on Monday relating to an incident that happened at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said that it was not necessary for him and party MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, to appear before the Randburg Magistrates Court, saying that they were risking being infected with COVID-19.

The two were in court relating to an incident that happened at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

They are accused of assaulting a police officer at the burial.

Malema and Ndlozi said that they were fighting to enter the cemetery when the officer stopped them.

Malema said that it was irresponsible for the court to request them to appear on Monday.

"We are going through a pandemic as a country and therefore any court that requests us to appear without necessarily a trial, is risking our lives," he said. "As public figures, when we come here a lot of people want to interact with us and we don’t know who is in a good state of health and who is not."

Their case was postponed to October for a trial date.

