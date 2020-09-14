Protesting KZN undertakers want competence certificates officially scrapped

Some associations of funeral practitioners have formed a unification task team, which is calling for certificates of competence not to be requested from undertakers who don’t own mortuaries among other issues.

DURBAN - Protesting funeral practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said they want the national Department of Health to confirm in writing that a certificate of competence (COC) would not be required when they collect bodies from health facilities.

The UTT has staged protests in various cities across the country on Monday and violent scenes were observed in Durban.

Eyewitness News has seen at least two funeral practitioners being forced to shut down by protesters aligned with the UTT.

But KZN leading funeral practitioner Muzi Hlengwa said their action was justified.

“The fight here is that all undertakers who do not own mortuary facilities can not be forced to produce a COC simply because they don’t have mortuaries.”

The Health Department's Murdock Ramathuba said the protest was unwarranted.

“In August, I had a meeting with Nafpa to try to address the issues they had, which we addressed some of them.”

But Hlengwa said Monday’s s strike comes as a result of government's poor communication with the sector.

