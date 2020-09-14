'It’s all just media speculation' - Gavin Hunt on rumours linking him to Chiefs

Hunt is now a free agent after Wits sold their top-flight status at the end of the 2019/20 season.

JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt has poured cold water on speculation linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

With Ernst Middendorp relieved of his duties last week, speculating is mounted that the Glamour Boys are in discussions about acquiring his services.

He spoke on 702's Afternoon Drive with John Perlman about what his next step might be in football.

“Right now, John I don’t know,” he said on Monday afternoon.

“The newspapers know more about it than I do. There’s nothing confirmed. There is nothing signed or anything. It’s all just media speculation. Clubs obviously don’t have coaches, so your name will get thrown around because of the situation I have with Wits. All the players and coaching staff, we are all looking to get back into football somewhere.”

One player who has found a home followed Wits’ end of existence is Lorenzo Gordinho, who has joined Danish club Viborg FF on a deal until 2022.

“I am very excited, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge here in Viborg,” he said on joining the club.

“It is a club with ambitions and I have got a really good impression of it all. It is an exciting project with many young players and an offensive style of play, which I look forward to being a part of. We all hope that we can achieve promotion to the Super League, and I will do everything to contribute to that.”

