Idris Elba talks US racism as 'Concrete Cowboy' rides into Toronto

Director Ricky Staub stumbled upon the story, adapted from a novel, after spying a black cowboy riding a horse and a bright-red, decked-out buggy down the street outside his Philadelphia office window.

LOS ANGELES - Its biggest star is British, and its director is white.

But Concrete Cowboy, a critically acclaimed new film about at-risk black youths and horse owners in urban Philadelphia, offers a poignant message at a time of mass anti-racism protests in the United States, Idris Elba said Sunday.

The film follows a young black man (Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things) who returns to an impoverished Philadelphia ghetto. He must choose between a life of crime and the close-knit horse-rearing community of his estranged father (Elba.)

"It was incredibly important to us... that we tell this story of the fork in the road that you can take as a young man in this country," Elba told the Toronto film festival, when asked about US anti-black police violence in an online talk.

"America didn't change overnight. These are issues that have been going on for a long time - even where I'm from in England where there's a huge knife-crime problem," added the London-born star.

As characters in the film discuss, black cowboys were widespread but have been whitewashed out of history by Hollywood, and black urban riding clubs remain a proud if little-known tradition.

Lee Daniels, best known for directing the Oscar-winning Precious, admitted he was "shocked" to learn Staub was white, and initially declined to produce the project.

"For a quick minute... you had to really think about it, because I was out," he said. "And then I thought, I prayed, and I was... 'this is ridiculous, I'm in! This cat knows what he's doing.'

"And so then I opened myself up to him."

Reportedly shot for less than $10 million, the movie premiered in Toronto on Sunday.

Reviews praised an "astonishing street-level debut" for shining a light on a unique but fading subculture by using real-life "urban cowboys" as actors.

Elba himself had to overcome a severe horse allergy to film the movie.

"I'm hoping that as a result... people look back at their communities and respect the role that communities play in young men's lives, young people's lives," said Elba, who played a Baltimore slum drug boss to massive acclaim in television's The Wire.

"Because oftentimes it takes a village."

'DELICATE'

Another film to use non-actors playing themselves - Nomadland, about America's fleet of aging, itinerant van-dwellers, starring Frances McDormand - screened in Toronto and scooped the Venice festival's top prize earlier this weekend.

Saoirse Ronan (_Lady Bird _and Little Women) on Sunday discussed another potential Oscar contender that premiered in Toronto - Ammonite, in which she stars opposite Academy Award winner Kate Winslet.

The film was inspired by the real-life of British fossil-gathering paleontologist Mary Anning (Winslet) and depicts a lesbian relationship with a grieving mother (Ronan) in 19th-century England.

The follow-up to director Francis Lee's God's Own Country moves at a gentle pace, but has received a number of rave reviews, with one Hollywood Reporter critic left unable to "think of a single aspect that could be improved upon."

"It takes so much time and care and patience to find the beauty in something and the strength of something - and that is what these two women sort of do for one another," said Ronan, drawing parallels between searching for ammonite and love.

She added: "It's a very delicate movie."

Toronto, North America's biggest film festival, is taking place mainly online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It runs until 20 September.

