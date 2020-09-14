20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng & WC, some rain for KZN

Rain can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday while partly cloudy but warm conditions can be expected for the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Picture: 123rf.com
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Rain can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday while partly cloudy but warm conditions can be expected for the Western Cape and Gauteng.

KWA-ZULU-NATAL:
Durban will see a high of 19°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 21°C.

GAUTENG:
Pretoria will see a high of 29°C while Johannesburg will see a maximum of 26°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Mild weather conditions can be expected throughout the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 16 °C while Vredendal will see a high of 21°C

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Timeline

More in Local

