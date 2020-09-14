EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng & WC, some rain for KZN

Rain can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday while partly cloudy but warm conditions can be expected for the Western Cape and Gauteng.

KWA-ZULU-NATAL:

Durban will see a high of 19°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 21°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/YeN0mFPMZm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 14, 2020

GAUTENG:

Pretoria will see a high of 29°C while Johannesburg will see a maximum of 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/8h9RBZMxCg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 14, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Mild weather conditions can be expected throughout the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 16 °C while Vredendal will see a high of 21°C

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/rziNoc9gK8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 14, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

