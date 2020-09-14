EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng & WC, some rain for KZN
Rain can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday while partly cloudy but warm conditions can be expected for the Western Cape and Gauteng.
KWA-ZULU-NATAL:
Durban will see a high of 19°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 21°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/YeN0mFPMZm— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 14, 2020
GAUTENG:
Pretoria will see a high of 29°C while Johannesburg will see a maximum of 26°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/8h9RBZMxCg— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 14, 2020
WESTERN CAPE:
Mild weather conditions can be expected throughout the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 16 °C while Vredendal will see a high of 21°C
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/rziNoc9gK8— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 14, 2020
