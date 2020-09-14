DA: Ramaphosa must urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to Zim

The governing party has been accused of abusing state resources after a delegation led by its secretary-general Ace Magashule touched down in Harare last week for a meeting with ZANU-PF counterparts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately release the report on the Air Force jet used by members of the African National Congress (ANC) to visit Zimbabwe.

The governing party has been accused of abusing state resources after a delegation led by its secretary-general Ace Magashule touched down in Harare last week for a meeting with ZANU-PF counterparts.

It’s understood the trip coincided with a planned official visit by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Ramaphosa has asked the minister for a full report on the use of the army's aircraft, which she was expected to hand over on Monday.

The DA said the report should be released for public and parliamentary scrutiny in the interest of transparency.

Shadow Minister of Defence Kobus Marais said: “There’s no doubt that there was a serious abuse of power, a serious blurring of lines between party and state, and the president has made a promise to us by entering into a contract with the nation that he will stop corruption and abuse of state assets and money.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.