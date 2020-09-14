Centane man convicted of raping girl (11) handed 20-year sentence
CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of having raped his 11-year-old neighbour in Centane, the Eastern Cape, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
The 25-year-old man attacked the child in the Gqunqe village in January last year.
He was sentenced in the Centane Regional Court on Friday.
The police's Jackson Manatha said: “The accused then poured, in a glass of water, some white powder in a glass of water and forced the victim to drink it and said that later he then raped the victim and a rape case was opened at Centane police station.”
#sapsEC Rapist (25) convicted & sentenced by Centane Regional Magistrate's Court on 11/09 to 20 years imprisonment for January 2019 rape of an 11yr-old girl at Marhanugeni Locality, Gqunqe Village #Sentencing #EndGBV MEhttps://t.co/HQDmUOlmvS pic.twitter.com/9K0ec9fuY2— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 14, 2020
Another rapist was sentenced on that same day, this time in Butterworth.
The 59-year-old man raped his 18-year-old stepdaughter back in 2005.
He has been slapped with an 18-year jail term.
#sapsEC Stepfather (59) convicted and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for rape of his stepdaughter aged 18 in Sept 2019 at Butterworth. #Sentencing #EndGBV MEhttps://t.co/WLzlq0BC9d pic.twitter.com/tRixcfpBvk— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 14, 2020