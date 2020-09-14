Centane man convicted of raping girl (11) handed 20-year sentence

The 25-year-old man attacked the child in the Gqunqe village, in the Eastern Cape, in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of having raped his 11-year-old neighbour in Centane, the Eastern Cape, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

The 25-year-old man attacked the child in the Gqunqe village in January last year.

He was sentenced in the Centane Regional Court on Friday.

The police's Jackson Manatha said: “The accused then poured, in a glass of water, some white powder in a glass of water and forced the victim to drink it and said that later he then raped the victim and a rape case was opened at Centane police station.”

Another rapist was sentenced on that same day, this time in Butterworth.

The 59-year-old man raped his 18-year-old stepdaughter back in 2005.

He has been slapped with an 18-year jail term.

