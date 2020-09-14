British govt pledges R50m to SA COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

High commissioner Nigel Casey was at a signing ceremony together with Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Nomalungelo Gina in Pretoria on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The British government has pledged R50 million to the Solidarity Fund to help counter the repercussions of the coronavirus in South Africa.

The fund has been specifically given to support projects supporting and promoting women.

Half of the fund will go towards the fight against gender-based violence which has become more prevalent during the pandemic and the other half will go towards farming.

Casey said: “We expect that two-thirds of those affected households in farming will be households that will be held by women who need inputs to sustain or restart the growing cycle, which is vital for food security particularly in rural areas. So in conclusion, we are delighted to partner with South Africa in this way.”

Press Release: The government of the United Kingdom has provided the Solidarity Fund with a R50m grant focused on supporting, protecting and uplifting the women of SA. Read more: https://t.co/ZOAD0I4gwy. #covid19sa #lockdownsa #ThatsSolidarity #SolidarityRSA #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/4dsTinCF2c — The Solidarity Fund (@SolidarityRSA) September 14, 2020

