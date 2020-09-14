Bonteheuwel TV chef Aunty Flori passes away

Florence Schrikker or 'Aunty Flori,' as she was affectionately known, has passed away just months after her cooking partner Koelsoem Kamalie.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Cultural Affairs MEC Anroux Marais said that beloved Cape Town cookbook author and TV chef Florence Schrikker would always be remembered as a true legend.

The two Bonteheuwel grandmothers rose to fame several years ago after "Aunty Koelie's" son contacted SABC Afrikaans radio station RSG and encouraged them to contact his mother for scrumptious traditional Cape cuisine recipes.

Kamalie became a regular on the station before introducing Schrikker and the two have since authored at least two cookbooks, Kook Saam Kaaps and Soettand, and graced our TV screens on DStv's VIA channel with a cooking show called Flori en Koelsoem se kosse.

