4 men arrested for theft of railway infrastructure in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

CAPE TOWN - Police have scored another success in efforts to clampdown on crime affecting the country's railway network.

Last Friday, a man was arrested in the Pretoria area in an operation involving the SAPS, the passenger rail agency, Telkom and Tshwane metro police officials.

He's been charged with copper theft and tampering with essential infrastructure.

#sapsHQ A joint cover op that forms part of an integrated operational plan to address theft and damages of critical infrastructure in the rail environment has led to the arrest of a 38yr-old man in Hercules, Pretoria on 11/09 #RejectAndReportStolenGoods MEhttps://t.co/fgR7QdirWa pic.twitter.com/oAWYcVaVs1 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 14, 2020

In another bust, this time in Mpumlanga, three men, including an employee at a scrap metal business, were arrested last week in connection with the theft of rail infrastructure valued at over R1 million.

Police officers, along with Transnet officials, staked out the business in Kromdraai.

They spotted a group of men loading stripped railway tracks onto a truck.

When the officers pounced on them, the suspects tried to make a run for it but two of them were arrested on the spot.

One man tried to flee in a van but crashed into a wall.

He then ran away but was eventually tracked down and apprehended on Saturday.

