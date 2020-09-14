3 suspects arrested in Brits for possession of endangered pangolin

The police’s Maria Nkabinde said that the trio could not explain why they had the animal in their possession.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate Court on Monday for contravening the Biodiversity Act after they were caught in possession of a pangolin.

North West police arrested the suspects at a filling station in Brits following a tip-off about the possible sale of the endangered species.

The police’s Maria Nkabinde said that the trio could not explain why they had the animal in their possession.

"A tip-off was received from the non-profit organisation responisble for the combatting of the illegal trade of wildlife and endangered species, the suspects were then arrested. The investigation into the matter continues."

Pangolins are believed to be the world's most trafficked animal, with thousands of species poached every year.

#sapsNW Three suspects aged between 22 & 35 are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday following their arrest on Friday at a filling station near Alpha Crossing in Brits, for possession of a #pangolin. MLhttps://t.co/U0Oy0o2J8n pic.twitter.com/gqnkV7jUg2 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 12, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.