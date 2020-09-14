2 suspects arrested after attempted robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre

It is alleged that six armed men entered a shop on Monday morning where they held employees at gunpoint.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people were arrested on Monday following an attempted business robbery at Cresta Shopping Centre.

It is alleged that six armed men entered a shop in the morning where they held employees at gunpoint.

The suspects ran off when one of the staff members screamed for help. A security guard chased after the gang who ran off on foot.

Two suspects then highjacked two cars inside a complex in Fairlands but were cornered by police and the guard before they could drive off.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said: “Police are still searching for the suspects that fled the scene. No injuries were reported and police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help apprehend the other suspects to call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

