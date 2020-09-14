1,579 more South Africans infected with COVID-19, recovery rate up to 88.9%

According to the Health Department, 20 people have also succumbed to the virus and the total number of fatalities is now 15,447.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 649,793.

The recovery rate is at 88.9%, meaning that at least 577,000 people have recovered.

