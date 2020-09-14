20°C / 22°C
Go

1,579 more South Africans infected with COVID-19, recovery rate up to 88.9%

According to the Health Department, 20 people have also succumbed to the virus and the total number of fatalities is now 15,447.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 649,793.

According to the Health Department, 20 people have also succumbed to the virus and the total number of fatalities is now 15,447.

The recovery rate is at 88.9%, meaning that at least 577,000 people have recovered.

