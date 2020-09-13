Woman allegedly raped at Mossel Bay COVID-19 quarantine facility

The Western Cape’s Department of Transport and Public Works confirmed it had received a report regarding the incident at one of its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities in the seaside town.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been allegedly raped while in quarantine at a Mossel Bay facility.

Department officials said the incident took place on Friday. The woman was in quarantine and due to go home on Saturday.

Spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the suspect is an employee of the cleaning company at the site.

“The alleged victim has been taken from the site by the Department of Health to a different location and is receiving the needed support,” Bakker said.

The suspect was taken into custody and the case is being investigated by the police.

