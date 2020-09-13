Use of military jet by ANC delegation to Zim sets bad precedent for govt - Outa

It is understood the trip to Zimbabwe coincided with a planned official visit by Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Saturday said the African National Congress’ (ANC) decision to hitch a ride to Zimbabwe on an air force jet had made a mockery of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to clean up government.

The governing party has been accused of abusing state resources after a delegation led by its secretary-general Ace Magashule touched down in Harare this week for a meeting with Zanu-PF counterparts.

Ramphosa has asked the minister to explain why the ANC officials used the army’s aircraft. And while Mapisa-Nqakula works on her response, which the president is expecting by Sunday, Outa is piling on the pressure.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said the trip had blurred the lines between the state and the ruling party.

“There are rules in this country and when the government sets precedents like this, they’re going to have to do for what they did for the ANC for all parties. They precedent has now been set. The government needs to correct this and hold people accountable or otherwise it’s a bit of a mockery of the system,” Duvenage said.

