US activist Sharpton: Black people should redefine values of black consciousness

Sharpton was speaking at the 20th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture on Saturday night titled Black Lives Matter.

JOHANNESBURG - United States (US) human rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton has implored black people across the world to redefine the values of the black consciousness movement.

Sharpton was speaking at the 20th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture on Saturday night titled Black Lives Matter.

The activist said there were strong parallels between the histories of South Africa and the US.

Sharpton said Biko, who died in police custody in the 1970s, broke the pattern of ridicule and replaced it with a sense of confidence and inner value, which drove the formation of the Black Power movement in the US.

“We as a minority in the United States and you as a majority in South Africa, parallel movements, different methods and tactics, different ways of dealing with issues but the same goal of empowerment and freedom of our people and protecting our existence.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.