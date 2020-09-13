Society has civic duty to protect children, says Gauteng Social Dev MEC

This comes after an attempted kidnapping of a four-year-old girl at a restaurant in Roodepoort.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Social Development MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said society has the civic duty to protect children and has encouraged communities to be more proactive in ensuring public safety.

The alleged abduction, which was caught on camera, shows an unknown male violently grabbing the child by the neck.

Within seconds, the shop owner and a security guard managed to wrestle the child free from the suspect’s grip while the man was restrained to the ground.

Mokgethi has urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and teach children about safety measures to protect themselves.

The MEC’s spokesperson Thamsanqa Kenke said: “The MEC of Social Development condemns in strongest possible terms the recent reports of an attempted abduction of a kid with their parents. Accordingly, the MEC wishes to encourage people that they must remember their responsibilities, which is to ensure that children are to be safe.”

