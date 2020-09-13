SACP: Impact of COVID-19 has exacerbated inequalities in society

The party's central committee plenary held a virtual briefing on the current political state of the country in a bid to mitigate the worsening economic and social challenges brought on by the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Sunday said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities and fault-lines in society.

The committee denounced the recent looting of public funds, saying the rampant scourge of corruption and unethical behaviour across all sectors has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods and survival of millions of South Africans.

The SACP’s secretary-general Blade Nzimande said the theft and destruction of public infrastructure was also malicious abuse of state resources that must come to end.

“Part of what we have to do is protecting our clinics so that when communities are protesting about the absence of a road, they don’t destroy the clinics and if students are protesting about NSFAS, they don’t go and burn down an HIV counselling service centre and so on.”

