SA’s COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline, recovery rate nears 90%

South Africa’s recoveries stood at 576,423, which translated to a recovery rate of 88.9%.

JOHANNESBURG – As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa stood at 648,214, with 1,816 new cases recorded.

According to the Department of Health, 49 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded bringing the total to 15,427.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 648 214, the total number of deaths is 15 427 and the total number of recoveries is 576 423. pic.twitter.com/2MEDRvRPIb — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 12, 2020

