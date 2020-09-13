20°C / 22°C
SA’s COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline, recovery rate nears 90%

South Africa’s recoveries stood at 576,423, which translated to a recovery rate of 88.9%.

FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: EWN
FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa stood at 648,214, with 1,816 new cases recorded.

According to the Department of Health, 49 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded bringing the total to 15,427.

South Africa’s recoveries stood at 576,423, which translated to a recovery rate of 88.9%.

