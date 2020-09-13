Police arrest wanted cash-in-transit suspect in Hillbrow

The 31-year-old man was nabbed during a multi-pronged police operation in Hillbrow on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested a suspect who was wanted for a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Rustenburg in July 2019.

The 31-year-old man was nabbed during a multi-pronged police operation in Hillbrow on Friday.

“The heavily armed suspects allegedly used two vehicles to force an armoured vehicle to a halt at the intersections of Fatima Bayat and Bosch streets in Rustenburg.

“They then used explosives to blow open the safes of the armoured vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” said police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso in a statement on Saturday.

The man was expected to appear at the Rustenburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.