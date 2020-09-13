Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspects who stole firearms from police station

It’s understood the men stormed the facility and allegedly overpowered the officers and made off with the weapons.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for a group of armed men who stole an undisclosed number of firearms from the Badplaas police station.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said no arrests have yet been made: “A number of armed men entered the CAC in Badplaas police station and threatened the members on duty with their firearms. They managed to disarm to of the members of their service pistols and forced them to open the safe in the community service centre where they took one R5 rifle. The suspects fled the scene, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.”

