KZN cop arrested for alleged involvement in murder of 3 people

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a fellow officer who was allegedly involved in the killing of three people at Phuphuma in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

While details around the suspect’s arrest were still unclear, it is understood the officer was arrested on Saturday after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) received a report of his alleged involvement.

Ipid’s spokesperson Ndileka Cola said they were investigating the deaths that were apparently the result of police action.

“Ipid received a report alleging that the police officer was involved in this incident. The Ipid investigators responded swiftly to the crime scene to conduct an investigation,” Cola said.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested the police officer who is alleged to have caused the deaths of the three deceased persons. Ipid is gathering more valuable information relating to this incident through its investigation process.”



