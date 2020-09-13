Free State COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 5 new deaths recorded

It appears that the figures in the Free State are increasing at an alarming rate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State continues to experience a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

It appears that the figures in the province are increasing at an alarming rate. At the last count, the Free State recorded 41,604 positive cases with 817 deaths.

According to the Department of Health, of the 49 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country as of Saturday, five were from the province.

“On 10 September, we had 40,832 cases and it increased to 41,250 on 11 September. By 12 September it was 41,604,” said Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

The Mangaung region, which is the hotspot of COVID-19 in the province, continued to lead with positive cases following by Lejweleputswa, Thabo Mofutsanyane, Fezile Dabi, and the Xhariep district.

The good news was that the province recorded more than 27,000 recoveries.

At the same time, the province was expected next week to avail more beds for affected patients.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 648 214, the total number of deaths is 15 427 and the total number of recoveries is 576 423. pic.twitter.com/2MEDRvRPIb — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 12, 2020

