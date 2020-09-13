EC Premier Mabuyane urges Ngcobo residents to stand together against crime

Mabuyane visited the Ngxogi community outside the town on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has urged Ngcobo residents to stand together against crime.

There, A 73-year-old woman and her son were killed when one of their huts was torched last month.

Other family members suffered severe burn wounds and were rushed to hospital.

At a meeting with traditional and religious leaders as well as other residents, Mabuyane said a collective approach was needed to end violence in the community.

“The crime that we are experiencing is really another pandemic, if I may put it that way. It’s a cause for concern in the area, targeting women and kids as victims. That’s why we are saying we definitely need to have a dialogue here in Ngcobo because Ngcobo is very popular for the wrong reasons.”

