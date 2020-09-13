DA condemns decision by Ramaphosa to remove statues honouring colonial figures

The party intends raising the issue with the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on sports, arts, and culture.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Sunday condemned a decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove statues honouring colonial and apartheid-era figures from public spaces.

It wants the task team set up to look into the move to appear before MPs.

The DA's Veronica van Dyke said: “This move by the ANC government essentially aims to create sanitised public spaces reflecting a government-approved history that pays tribute to government-approved heroes. Removing statues that do not form part of this narrative allows the ANC to control how these statues are presented in the historical narratives to future generations.”

