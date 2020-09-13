Cashier and supervisor charged for alleged fraud at Mthatha grocery store

The alleged fraud was picked up by the employer and a case of fraud and theft was opened with the with the police in Mthatha.

JOHANNESBURG - A cashier and a supervisor have been summoned to appear in the Mthatha Magistrates Court at the end of the month for alleged fraud at an Eastern Cape grocery store.

“The duo allegedly manipulated the chain store system by processing false refunds to draw cash from the tellers, taking money for their personal use between October 2016 to March 2017,” said police spokesperson Lwando Zenzile in a statement on Saturday.

Zenzile said preliminary investigations revealed that the store – which has not been named - lost more than R440,000 over the said period.



Police did not rule out the possibility of more arrests.

The arrested suspects, aged 34 and 33, were expected to appear in court on 29 September.

