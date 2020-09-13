3 suspects arrested in Paarl for illegal possession of drugs

During a police operation in Mbekweni, a 33-year-old suspected drug dealer was caught with dagga, tik and mandrax on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested in Paarl for the illegal possession of drugs.

Officers say tik and heroin were also seized at a house, while the drug dealer at the address is still being sought by police.

Provincial police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “From Mbekweni, the members proceed to Paarl east where a 16-year-old suspect was apprehended with mandrax tablets and in Chicago, a 30-year-old man was arrested for the possession of tik.”

