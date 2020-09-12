WC police round up at least 30 suspects for a range of crimes

Drugs with a street value of around R4 million were also confiscated during a police operation in Elsies River on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have rounded up at least 30 suspects for a range of crimes including the illegal possession of drugs, firearms and ammunition.

Drugs with a street value of around R4 million were also confiscated during a police operation in Elsies River on Friday night.

Officials say these arrests form part of efforts to break the back of the lucrative drug trade in the province.

Acting on a tip-off, police pounced on a planned drug consignment delivery in Elsies River on Friday night and arrested three men for possession of more than 35,000 mandrax tablets and 4.3 kg of tik.

South African Police Service provincial spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said police and other law enforcement officers also collaborated to apprehend suspects in Manenberg.

“In an integrated operation, police arrested 18 suspects aged between 18 and 51 for the possession of a variety of drugs and for being wanted on serious crimes.”

In Lingelethu west, six occupants of a car were arrested for possession of three firearms.

Others were taken in, in Kraaifontein and Eerste River.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.