Suspect arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend in Temba
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Tshwane have arrested a suspect linked to the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Temba.
It is understood that the man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a jealous rage earlier this week.
The 30-year-old went into hiding and was handcuffed on Friday in Leboneng following an investigation.
The police's Kay Makhubele: "The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng commended the work of the detectives who worked tirelessly until they found the suspect who was in hiding after the murder."