Suspect arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend in Temba

It is understood that the man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a jealous rage earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Tshwane have arrested a suspect linked to the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Temba.

It is understood that the man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a knife in a jealous rage earlier this week.

The 30-year-old went into hiding and was handcuffed on Friday in Leboneng following an investigation.

The police's Kay Makhubele: "The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng commended the work of the detectives who worked tirelessly until they found the suspect who was in hiding after the murder."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.