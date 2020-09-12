Ramaphosa honours late George Bizos with special official category 1 funeral

A renowned lawyer and struggle hero, Bizos passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that late prominent human rights lawyer and social activist advocate George Bizos would be honoured with a special official funeral category 1.

Bizos dedicated his legal career to fighting for human rights while representing numerous political activists, including Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu, among others accused in both the 1956 treason and 1963 Rivonia trials.

Ramaphosa has authorised that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station from Saturday until the evening of the special official funeral on Thursday.

Acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale: "The president has paid tribute to Advocate Bizos, describing him as one of the best legal minds in South Africa who contributed immensely to the attainment of democracy in our country."

