Mmoko backs EMPD officers' crimen injuria case against aggressive motorist

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Safety Frans Mmoko said that he stood by officers who had opened a case of crimen injuria against a man who allegedly racially abused them in Springs.

Video footage of the officers involved in what appears to be a scuffle with the suspect has been widely circulated on social media.

An officer can be seen holding a shotgun to the suspect.

It's understood that it took at least 10 officers to subdue the man, who was resisting arrest after officers responded to a complaint.

Mmoko said that the suspect became aggressive and hurled racial slurs.

"My officers suffered. I know that he was slightly provoked and he should not have responded verbally but he was trying to restrain [the man]."

WARNING: This video contains scenes of violence

MAN ALLEGEDLY DROVE IN THE WRONG DIRECTION OF A ONE-WAY STREET & RECEIVED THIS RESPONSE FROM EMPD OFFICERS. pic.twitter.com/cx8I4NEqrA — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 9, 2020

