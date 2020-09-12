Mbalula refuses to comment on ANC use of SANDF jet to travel to Zimbabwe

The party has been accused of abusing state resources for a government-sponsored flight to the neighboring country by the leadership of the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has refused to comment on the matter involving the use of a government jet by African National Congress (ANC) officials to travel to Zimbabwe.

There have been reports that Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula went to Zimbabwe on official duty and gave the ANC top brass a lift.

• President gives Defence minister 48 hours to explain ANC use of SANDF plane

Maphisa-Nqakula’s officers have been quoted as saying that the minister's visit to Zimbabwe coincided with her official work.

Mbalula has been speaking at the OR Tambo International Airport during his inspection of COVID-19 safety and health regulations.

"On those particular issues that are related to Waterkloof, please ask them of the Ministery of Defence, that is where they belong. In this regard, we are here to take a flight from here to Durban and we will also address the media at King Shaka and also observe the regulations."

