Mbalula: NTA, Santaco must work together to forge unity in taxi industry

The department published discussion documents that detailed conversations that government has had with the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that it was important for the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and the South African Taxi Council (Santaco) to work together in order to forge unity in the industry.

The state is now calling on the public to give their opinions on the industry at provincial makgotlas from 20 of September to 20 October.

The NTA openly has no regard for Santaco and doesn't recognise the council but Mbalula said that this was the cause of the violence in the industry.

But Mbalula said that government identified Santaco as the official industry body.

"Until we move from the premise that Santaco is the body of the taxi industry in the Republic of South Africa and we need to basically work very hard to enhance and preserve that particular unity going forward. This discussion will tell us what needs to be done. We don't have anything cast in stone and ready-made answers."

