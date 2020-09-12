It's official! Minnie Dlamini Jones announces baby on the way

The local celebrity made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday morning in which she also wished her husband a happy birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - Actress Minnie Dlamini Jones and husband Quinton Jones are having a baby.

In the post, Dlamini Jones gushed that "starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true," adding that she "could not have chosen a better man to be the father of our child".

A photo also accompanied the post, showing the celebrity in a traditionally-styled dress holding her baby bump.

Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂 #BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXhDNpa2wH — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) September 12, 2020

The couple tied the knot twice in 2017 - the first a traditional wedding in July of that year and a second "white" wedding in September.

