It's official! Minnie Dlamini Jones announces baby on the way

The local celebrity made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday morning in which she also wished her husband a happy birthday.

Actress Minnie Dlamini Jones officially announced that she was pregnant on 12 September 2020. Picture: @MinnieDlamini/Twitter
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Actress Minnie Dlamini Jones and husband Quinton Jones are having a baby.

The local celebrity made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday morning in which she also wished her husband a happy birthday.

In the post, Dlamini Jones gushed that "starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true," adding that she "could not have chosen a better man to be the father of our child".

A photo also accompanied the post, showing the celebrity in a traditionally-styled dress holding her baby bump.

The couple tied the knot twice in 2017 - the first a traditional wedding in July of that year and a second "white" wedding in September.

