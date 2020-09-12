Ipid probes circumstances around Elsies River man who died in police custody

It's understood 30-year-old Leroy Oliphant was in the custody of the South African Police Service anti-gang unit at the time of his passing.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of an Elsies River man in the Western Cape.

Ipid said a probe into Oliphant's death has started.

Spokesperson Ndileka Cola said an investigator had already been assigned to oversee oliphant's post-mortem.

“…Which is also an integral part of the investigation process as its findings will confirm the cause of death.”

Oliphant was taken into custody on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.

