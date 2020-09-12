Ipid investigating death of Elsies River while in custody

It's understood that 30-year-old Leroy Oliphant was in the custody of the SAPS' anti-gang unit at the time of his passing.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of an Elsies River man in the Western Cape.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that a probe into Oliphant's death had started.

Spokesperson Ndileka Cola said that an investigator had already been assigned to oversee Oliphant's post-mortem.

"... which is also an integral part of the investigation process as its findings will confirm the cause of death."

Oliphant was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The circumstaces surrounding his arrest remain unclear.

