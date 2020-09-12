Grahamstown rapist duo receive life sentence for rape, sexual assault

On Friday, the Grahamstown Regional Court in the Eastern Cape sentenced both 46-year-old Lulamile Lepile and 57-year-old Zandisile Sandi.

CAPE TOWN - Two more rapists have been slapped with hefty punishments by the courts.

They received life sentences for having raped a 15-year-old girl in June last year as well as 15 years each for having sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman on that same day.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani explained: “On 7 June 2019, the two men kidnapped the 15-year-old and 24-year-old as they were walking at 8 pm. They then took them to a house and raped them repeatedly at knifepoint.”

