Golden Arrow appeal to public to help SAPS probe recent bus arson attacks

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services is desperate to get to the bottom of the recent arson attacks in Cape Town.

The company said a reward of R200,000 is still on offer for anyone who can help police investigations.

There have been five arson attacks recently and eight buses were completely burnt out this year alone.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said for the 2020 financial year, vandalism cost the company R31.6 million.

She said they were concerned about the lawlessness present throughout their operational areas.

“These attacks happened in public spaces with many witnesses and we are therefore pleading with anyone with any information to come forward. Bus drivers and passengers must be able to travel safely and the South African Police Services are constitutionally mandated to ensure that this is possible.”

