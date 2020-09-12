Gauteng ANC concludes report into alleged irregular awarding of PPE tenders

Eyewitness News has independently confirmed this, while the findings are expected to be released on Sunday by the African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial executive committee.

JOHANNESBURG - The report into alleged irregularities in the awarding of tenders for COVID-19-related personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng has been concluded.

Eyewitness News has independently confirmed this, while the findings are expected to be released on Sunday by the African National Congress (ANC)’s provincial executive committee.

In July, the party’s integrity committee started its investigation into the allegations which implicated Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, Loyiso, who is a member of the City of Joburg mayoral committee.

The Masukus, as well as presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, took a leave of absence from top positions while that process got underway.

The R125 million contract linked to the trio was awarded to Diko’s husband, Thandisizwe, to provide PPE to the Gauteng government. It was later cancelled and he was never paid.

The Masukus enjoy a close personal relationship with the Dikos, which sparked allegations that the tender process could have been swayed in their favour. They denied these claims.

In recent weeks, the scale of irregularities relating to the procurement of COVID-19 material has been exposed, prompting calls for harsh action.

While the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) combs through hundreds of PPE contracts, outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has also detailed how government’s R500 billion relief package was exploited by various departments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month described the corruption as an “unforgivable betrayal” to the millions of South Africans who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.