Elderly man dies in fire in Steenberg

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has died in a fire in Steenberg in the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services responded to an emergency call of an informal structure alight in the area just after midnight.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that the fire was extinguished during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Fire crews from Lakeside and Wynberg arrived at the scene to find two informal structures attached to a flat engulfed in flames. Although the fire was contained and extinguished just after 2am, firefighters found the body of the man amongst the debris."

