CT station deck security guards praised for helping to deliver baby

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman and her three-day-old baby girl are doing well after quite an eventful experience bringing her into the world.

Earlier this week, Bomikazi Hlabongi gave birth inside a security guard office at the busy Cape Town station deck.

Bomikazi Hlabongi had taken a taxi from Dunoon to the Cape Town CBD as she was meant to go for a check-up at Somerset Hospital on Wednesday.

But when she arrived at the station deck minibus-taxi interchange in the city, her water had already broken and she was experiencing labour pains.

In desperate need of help, the 36-year-old woman approached security staff at the main guardhouse.

Three of the security officers assisted her to the guardroom and called for an ambulance.

But the ambulance took too long to arrive and the guards had to guide the woman through the labour process.

When the ambulance eventually arrived, the new mom and her baby were transported to hospital.

The City of Cape Town has commended the security officers for going beyond the call of duty.

