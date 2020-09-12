Case against Allison Plaaitjies' alleged killer postponed to October

Phillip April's pre-trial hearing was scheduled for the Western Cape High Court on Friday but it was postponed until 30 October to afford his Legal Aid lawyer time to consult with him.

Phillip April's pre-trial hearing was scheduled for the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

He was apprehended shortly after his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend's body was found in her apartment in October.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that April would be represented by a Legal Aid lawyer.

Yesterday, his pre-trial hearing was postponed until 30 October to afford his lawyer time to consult with him.

Plaaitjies was a primary school teacher in Clanwilliam.

It's alleged that April murdered the 26-year-old after she ended their relationship.

He was arrested by traffic officers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

After further investigations, he was charged with killing Plaaitjies, who was found dead in her flat with multiple stab wounds.

He was driving her vehicle at the time of his arrest.

