3 suspects arrested for murder of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

Mdeliswa (35) was shot earlier this month at her Mpumalanga family home in Evander. She died two days later in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects linked to the murder of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa have been arrested, including one man believed to have been her colleague.

Mdeliswa (35) was shot earlier this month at her Mpumalanga family home in Evander. She died two days later in hospital.

It's understood that she was attacked while trying to stop a squabble between the men and her brother. One of the suspects snatched his friend's gun and shot directly at her.

Mdeliswa's family has described the shooting as an incident of gender-based violence.

The suspects are facing charges of murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

They will appear in the Evander Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police's Leonard Hlathi: "Police have arrested one man in Gauteng, who is believed to have pulled the trigger. Other investigations led us to two other men who handled the firearm. Police have charged them with unlawful possession of a firearm as well as ammunition. The provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma is elated over the Ekurhuleni Metro Police that assisted the police during the arrest as well as escorting the suspects back to Mpumalanga."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.