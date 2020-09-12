113 more fatalities pushes SA COVID-18 death toll to 15,378

The recovery rate continues to improve at over 88%, meaning that at least 574,000 people have now recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has 646,398 COVID-19 cases after 1,960 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

One hundred and thirteen people have succumbed to the virus, pushing the number of fatalities to 15,378 here at home.

As of today, a cumulative total of 646 398 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded with 1 960 new cases identified. Number of tests done is 3 884 166 with 20 713 new tests done. We report 113 deaths. Total number of deaths is 15 378. Number of recoveries is 574 587 pic.twitter.com/iP2Url7o5O — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 11, 2020

