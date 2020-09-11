Zulu: ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zim unrest

NEC member and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was part of an ANC delegation led by Secretary-General Ace Magashule sent to the neighbouring country by the party this week.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national executive council member and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the party leadership had a frank meeting with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) leaders which made it clear how South Africa was impacted by the unrest in Zimbabwe.

The country has a human rights crisis with protesters who have spoken out against corruption and the country's economic meltdown being jailed.

Among the arrested was journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who was detained for 45 days on charges of inciting violence on social media.

Zulu said they had reached an agreement with the ruling party in Zimbabwe.

“We have told Zanu-PF that what we see and what we hear does not really represent ourselves, including them, from the point of view of what we need to do as governing parties in creating a conducive environment for our people and running our economies to the point where they benefit our people.”

