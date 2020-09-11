Thandeka Mdeliswa’s family concerned no arrests made for her murder

The 34-year-old actress, who was best known for her role on SABC 1’s ‘Ikani’ , was shot last week at her home in Evander in Mpumalanga and later died in hospital over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa on Friday said that they were concerned that no arrests had been made following her murder.

The 34-year-old, who was best known for her role on SABC 1’s Ikani, was shot last week at her home in Evander in Mpumalanga and later died in hospital over the weekend.

It is alleged that the shooting took place after she intervened in an argument between her brother and two other men.

Family spokesperson Mzwandile Mdeliswa said that they found it strange that the suspect had not been arrested despite being known.

